IN BRIEF: AbbVie legal chief to stay in top spot post-Allergan merger

AbbVie Inc will stick with its current legal chief Laura Schumacher as top lawyer after its acquisition of Allergan PLC closes this quarter, the company said Wednesday in a statement.

The statement listed the executive team that will lead the combined company resulting from AbbVie’s merger with Allergan’s BOTOX Therapeutics, CNS, Women’s Health and GI Diseases units. It did not list Allergan’s current chief legal officer, A. Robert Bailey, as an executive for the combined company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3005Q9k