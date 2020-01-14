IN BRIEF: Arena Pharmaceuticals swipes top lawyer from DBV Technologies

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc has tapped Joan Schmidt, a lawyer with decades of in-house experience at biopharmaceutical companies, to replace its general counsel, who is retiring in March.

Schmidt is currently the chief legal officer and secretary of French drug developer DBV Technologies, a role she has held since June 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. At Arena she’ll succeed Steven Spector, who has worked at the San Diego-based company for nearly 20 years, it said in a statement on Monday.

