Westlaw News
January 14, 2020 / 11:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Arena Pharmaceuticals swipes top lawyer from DBV Technologies

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc has tapped Joan Schmidt, a lawyer with decades of in-house experience at biopharmaceutical companies, to replace its general counsel, who is retiring in March.

Schmidt is currently the chief legal officer and secretary of French drug developer DBV Technologies, a role she has held since June 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. At Arena she’ll succeed Steven Spector, who has worked at the San Diego-based company for nearly 20 years, it said in a statement on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3a3AmDI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below