Ex-Arent Fox IP counsel says firm fired him over medical issues

An intellectual property lawyer who worked at Arent Fox’s Los Angeles office has sued the firm, accusing it of firing him at least in part because he had medical issues that required him to temporarily reduce his billing hours and go on leave.

Plaintiff Cornell Crosby, represented by Alexander Krakow + Glick, asked a Los Angeles state court on Wednesday to order Arent Fox to pay him damages, including more than $300,000 in economic damages, plus attorneys’ fees and costs. He accused the firm of disability discrimination and failure to make a reasonable accommodation, among other things, in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act.

