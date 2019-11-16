Westlaw News
November 16, 2019 / 12:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Willkie Farr and more than a dozen other law firms match associate bonuses

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Willkie Farr & Gallagher will offer junior associates year-end bonuses of $15,000 with senior associates earning up to $100,000, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

New York-based Willkie Farr is one of more than ten firms to announce associate bonuses this week based on the scale set by Milbank last week. Law firms Davis Polk & Wardwell; Debevoise & Plimpton; Shearman & Sterling; Proskauer Rose; Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; Clifford Chance; Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Shearman & Sterling confirmed to Reuters on Friday that they had also matched Milbank’s bonuses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QkIKY9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below