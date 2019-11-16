Willkie Farr and more than a dozen other law firms match associate bonuses

Willkie Farr & Gallagher will offer junior associates year-end bonuses of $15,000 with senior associates earning up to $100,000, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

New York-based Willkie Farr is one of more than ten firms to announce associate bonuses this week based on the scale set by Milbank last week. Law firms Davis Polk & Wardwell; Debevoise & Plimpton; Shearman & Sterling; Proskauer Rose; Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; Clifford Chance; Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Shearman & Sterling confirmed to Reuters on Friday that they had also matched Milbank’s bonuses.

