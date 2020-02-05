IN BRIEF: Legal services co Axiom acquires rival Bliss Lawyers

Axiom, a New York-based on demand legal services company, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Bliss Lawyers, in a deal that it said grows its network to more than 2,400 attorneys.

The acquisition gives Axiom 60 lawyers from Bliss who have been “vetted” and are working on engagements, many of whom are based in the Northeast, said David Pierce, Axiom’s executive vice president and head of global sales, in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

