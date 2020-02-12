Baker McKenzie further grows Bay Area M&A team with two partners

Baker McKenzie on Wednesday announced that it has swiped partners from Gibson Dunn and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Northern California as the law firm continues to bulk up its mergers and acquisitions team in that region.

Lisa Fontenot joins Baker McKenzie’s Palo Alto, California office from Gibson Dunn, where she had spent more than 20 years, Baker McKenzie said in a statement on Wednesday. She has represented game company Zynga and EnPro Industries on acquisitions, according to the firm’s website.

