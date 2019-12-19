Baker Botts litigation chair to leave for Halliburton GC spot

Baker Botts on Wednesday said that its litigation chair Van Beckwith will leave the law firm to be general counsel of Halliburton Co.

Beckwith will start as the general counsel of Halliburton on Jan. 1, 2020, the Houston-based oil field service company said in a statement on Wednesday. He will report to Robb Voyles, Halliburton’s current general counsel who the company said it is bumping up to chief legal officer.

