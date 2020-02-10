Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Shearman & Sterling advises Citibank on $13 bln Boeing loan

Caroline Spiezio

Shearman & Sterling on Monday announced it advised Citibank on its role leading a syndicate of banks on a $13 billion loan for The Boeing Company, as financial pressures on the plane manufacturer mount due to a production halt on its 737 MAX aircraft.

Susan Hobart, a New York-based counsel in Shearman’s finance practice, led the team advising Citibank, the law firm said in a statement on Monday. Citibank is the administrative agent representing lenders on the two-year delayed-draw term loan, which also include JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bank of America Securities and Wells Fargo Securities and others, according to a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

