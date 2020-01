Three Miami-based Boies Schiller Flexner partners have announced that they are breaking off to start their own litigation boutique.

Their new law firm, Heise Suarez Melville, will open this month in Coral Gables, Florida. It will counsel plaintiffs and defendants in class actions and business and commercial litigation, one of its founders, Patricia Melville, said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

