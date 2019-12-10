IN BRIEF: Litigation firm Wilkinson Walsh beats Milbank bonus scale

Litigation boutique Wilkinson Walsh + Eskovitz’s will out-pay more than a dozen big law firms with its year-end associate bonuses.

Washington D.C.-based Wilkinson Walsh’s bonuses, first reported by legal industry blog Above the Law on Monday, range from $22,500 pro-rated for class of 2019 associates to $150,000 for associates in the class or 2012 or earlier, Wilkinson Walsh’s co-founder and partner Beth Wilkinson confirmed in an email on Tuesday.

