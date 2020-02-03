Boies Schiller loses three partners to Cooley and Jenner & Block

Three partners have left Boies Schiller Flexner for Cooley in San Francisco and Jenner & Block in New York, the law firms said Monday, the latest in a string of defections this year from the prominent U.S. litigation boutique.

Kathleen Hartnett, who had been the co-head of Boies Schiller’s San Francisco office, joined Cooley as partner in its litigation department, the firm said in a statement on Monday. Hartnett was previously deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Division and associate counsel to former President Barack Obama.

