Equifax MDL plaintiffs' counsel to lead case against Capital One

A Virginia federal judge has named three lawyers as co-lead plaintiffs’ counsel in multidistrict litigation against Capital One Financial Corp over its alleged failure to prevent a 2019 data breach.

In a filing in Alexandria, Virginia federal court on Monday U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga tapped Norman Siegel of Stueve Siegel Hanson, Karen Hanson Riebel of Lockridge Grindal Nauen and John Yanchunis of Morgan & Morgan Complex Litigation Group as co-lead lawyers.

