February 11, 2020 / 8:03 PM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Citgo GC takes on chief compliance role amid probe

Caroline Spiezio

Citgo Petroleum Corp on Tuesday said it has tapped its top lawyer to be the company’s chief compliance and ethics officer, as its board investigates allegations of misconduct under prior management.

Houston-based Citgo’s vice president of legal and government affairs Jack Lynch will continue to serve in that role but as CCO will now also be responsible for implementing the board’s “recommendations for corrective action and compliance program improvement,” the company said in a statement.

