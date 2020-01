Law firm Clark Hill has scooped up an immigration boutique in Los Angeles, the Law Offices of Carl Shusterman, as it aims to grow its immigration practice in that city and on the West Coast more broadly.

Founder Carl Shusterman joined Clark Hill as senior counsel, bringing with him two senior attorneys and two associates, Clark Hill said in a statement on Tuesday.

