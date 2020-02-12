IN BRIEF: Clark Hill will switch out its top leadership

Clark Hill, a large U.S. law firm, on Wednesday said it will transition out its top leadership at the end of 2020, swapping out the longtime chief executive who led it through three large mergers.

In January 2021 John Hensien, who is currently a member of Clark Hill’s business practice group and executive committee, will take the reins from John Hern, who has been CEO since 2002, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

