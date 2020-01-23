Westlaw News
January 23, 2020 / 10:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

IN BRIEF: ConEd announces former USAA GC as its top lawyer

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Consolidated Edison Company of New York has named Deneen Donnley, the former top lawyer of the United Services Automobile Association, as its new general counsel and senior vice president. ConEd is one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the U.S.

Donnley took ConEd’s legal department reins from Elizabeth Moore, who retired at the end of December, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Moore and Donnley did not immediately respond to request for comment on Thursday.

