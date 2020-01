Elizabeth Prelogar, an appellate lawyer who was on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, on Monday moved to law firm Cooley.

She is now a litigation partner based in Washington D.C. with a practice focused on appellate and white collar matters, Cooley said in a statement on Monday.

