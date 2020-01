Coty Inc, the parent company of Covergirl, Clairol and other cosmetics brands, has swiped a senior attorney from Keurig Dr Pepper Inc as its chief legal officer as the company revs up its Amsterdam headquarters.

Kristin Blazewicz will start her new gig on March 15, Coty said in a statement on Monday. She will be based in Amsterdam and report to Coty chief executive Pierre Laubies, the statement said.

