IN BRIEF: Prickett Jones & Elliott attorney tapped for Dela. Chancery Court

Delaware Governor John Carney on Friday announced Paul Fioravanti Jr, a director at law firm Prickett Jones & Elliott, as his pick for vice chancellor of the state’s Court of Chancery.

The Delaware Senate is set to consider Fioravanti’s nomination later this month, according to a statement from the state government on Friday. Delaware’s Chancery Court is one of the busiest venues in the United States for commercial litigation. The court consists of one chancellor and six vice chancellors.

