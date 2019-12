Here are the law firms and lawyers who advised on the latest large corporate transactions.

IFF/DUPONT - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc tapped Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as legal counsel on its agreement to buy DuPont Inc’s nutrition & biosciences unit for $26.2 billion in a deal that will create a new combined company.

