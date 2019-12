Here are the law firms and lawyers who advised on the latest large corporate transactions.

MERCK/ARQULE - Covington & Burling corporate partners Catherine Dargan and Mike Riella in Washington D.C. led the legal team advising Merck & Co on its $2.7 billion all-cash deal to buy cancer drug developer ArQule Inc, announced on Monday, the firm said.

