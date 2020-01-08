IN BRIEF: Dentons to open an office in Dublin

Dentons has hired two Dublin lawyers to launch its first office in that city, the law firm announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The firm chose Dublin as its next expansion target in part because it is home to the European headquarters of many large U.S. technology companies, including Google and Facebook, Dentons chief executive officer Elliott Portnoy said in the statement. The office will be fully operational by the second quarter of 2020, Dentons said.

