Jones Day on Monday said former U.S. Department of Justice attorney John Gore has rejoined the law firm as partner in its government regulation practice in Washington D.C.

Gore had spent more than a decade at Jones Day before joining the DOJ in 2017. He was most recently Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32xK3W4