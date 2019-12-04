Mueller team appellate lawyer Michael Dreeben joins O'Melveny

Michael Dreeben, the former deputy solicitor general who was on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, will join O’Melveny & Myers, the law firm said on Tuesday.

Dreeben starts as a Washington D.C.-based partner in the firm’s appellate and white-collar practice groups in January, O’Melveny said in a statement. He’ll provide crisis management counsel and advise clients facing government investigations, the firm said.

