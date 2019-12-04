Westlaw News
December 4, 2019

Mueller team appellate lawyer Michael Dreeben joins O'Melveny

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Michael Dreeben, the former deputy solicitor general who was on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, will join O’Melveny & Myers, the law firm said on Tuesday.

Dreeben starts as a Washington D.C.-based partner in the firm’s appellate and white-collar practice groups in January, O’Melveny said in a statement. He’ll provide crisis management counsel and advise clients facing government investigations, the firm said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YbIQ6a

