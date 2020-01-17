Duane Morris to scoop up New York's Satterlee Stephens

Partners at Duane Morris, a Philadelphia-based law firm that is one of the largest in the U.S., have agreed to snap up boutique New York firm Satterlee Stephens, in a deal that will strengthen its presence in New York and ties to the banking industry.

On February 1, Satterlee Stephens’ approximately 60 attorneys are expected to join Duane Morris, which has more than 800 lawyers, the firms said in a joint statement on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36ZbLxY