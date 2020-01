DXC Technology has hired Carla Christofferson, the former top lawyer of AECOM, as its chief risk officer, the internet technology company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Christofferson will lead DXC’s ethics and compliance teams and advise on risks, the statement said. She will report to Mike Salvino, DXC’s president and chief executive officer.

