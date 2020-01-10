IN BRIEF: Elevate swipes IBM Watson legal consulting head to lead new unit

Elevate Services has hired Brian Kuhn, the co-founder of IBM Watson’s law firm and department consulting arm, as the head of a new business unit it is launching that will focus on aiding clients with legal technology implementation.

Kuhn’s appointment as the vice president of Elevate’s digital strategy and solutions business unit was announced in a statement from the company on Thursday. Elevate is a legal consulting, technology and service provider.

