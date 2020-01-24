Eli Lilly hires WellCare's Anat Hakim as general counsel

Eli Lilly and Co on Friday announced that Anat Hakim, the top lawyer for recently acquired WellCare Health Plans Inc, will join it as general counsel and senior vice president on Feb. 3.

Hakim succeeds Michael Harrington, who will retire on Jan. 31, after more than two decades as a Lilly lawyer, the company said in a statement. Hakim will be based in Indianapolis, she said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tO9JCy