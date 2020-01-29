IN BRIEF: Facebook taps top privacy lawyer from First Republic

The top privacy lawyer at First Republic Bank said she is leaving for a similar spot at Facebook Inc, as the social media company grapples with recent government fines and criticism over its handling of consumer data.

Jeanne Sheahan, who is currently First Bank’s vice president and head of privacy compliance, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday that she will join Facebook as its associate general counsel, privacy, in February. She has also held the top privacy spot at Eventbrite and Groupon, her LinkedIn profile states.

