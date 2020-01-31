IN BRIEF: Facebook says its legal costs spiked in 2019

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it spent billions of dollars more on legal matters in 2019 than in 2018, due to fines and lawsuits over its privacy practices, among other things.

Facebook’s general and administrative costs, which includes its legal costs, increased by 203% to a total of nearly $10.5 billion in 2019 compared to nearly $3.5 billion in 2018, it said in its annual 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

