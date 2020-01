The co-head of Faegre Baker Daniels’ employment litigation practice group has jumped to Littler Mendelson, just days before her former firm’s Feb. 1 merger with Drinker Biddle & Reath.

Littler, the largest U.S.-based law firm focused exclusively on labor and employment, announced Jacqueline Mrachek’s hire as a Minneapolis-based shareholder in a statement on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t7thkT