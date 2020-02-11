Westlaw News
February 11, 2020 / 12:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Willkie counsels Fidelity on $2.7 bln FGL Holdings deal

Caroline Spiezio

Fidelity National Financial Inc tapped counsel from Willkie Farr & Gallagher for its approximately $2.7 billion acquisition of U.S. annuities and life insurance firm FGL Holdings Inc, a deal aimed at helping it expand beyond its core title insurance business.

Willkie’s team was led by Laura Delanoy and Alexander Dye, Fidelity disclosed in a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Both Delanoy and Dye are New York-based partners in Willkie’s corporate and financial services department, according to the law firm’s website. Dye is also co-chair of Willkie’s insurance transactional and regulatory practice group.

