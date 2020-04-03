IN BRIEF: Three enviro partners jump from Hunton Andrews Kurth to McGuireWoods

McGuireWoods has snagged three veteran environmental lawyers from Hunton Andrews Kurth who will strengthen the law firm’s environmental practice in Washington D.C. in their role as partners.

The new partners are Makram Jaber, a former engineer whose practice focuses on the Clean Air Act; Allison Wood, who has represented clients in climate change-related cases in the U.S. Supreme Court; and Aaron Flynn, who represents utilities, national trade associations and oil and gas companies.

