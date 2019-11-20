Legal recruiter sues Freshfields, says firm owes more than $2.5+ mln for rainmaker hire

A legal recruitment group on Tuesday sued Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in Massachusetts federal court, accusing the law firm of using its services to recruit a rainmaker for its mergers and acquisitions practice but then refusing to pay its more than $2.5 million fee.

Boston Executive Search Associates, Inc said in its complaint that in August 2018 Freshfields’ U.S. head of global transactions Mitchell Presser asked it to help him grow his practice group through lateral partner hires.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/336sMDu