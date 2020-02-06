A year after general counsel letter pushed for diversity, slow change

In the wake of frustration over an elite U.S. law firm’s all-white and almost all-male class of new partners, general counsel from more than 170 organizations last year called on law firms to change, signing a letter that threatened to pull their collective “hundreds of millions of dollars” in legal spend from outside counsel that do not try to hire and retain female and nonwhite attorneys.

But a year after the open letter to law firms spread across social media in late January 2019, it isn't clear how much has changed. Of the 177 lawyers who signed the letter (available here: bit.ly/2GVjG3R), only two said they have dropped law firms that didn't make efforts to become more diverse when Reuters reached out to them this January to ask what impact the letter had.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31u5jwU