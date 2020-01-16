Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: LA boutiques Goodman, Schenkman and Stone, Genow in merger talks

Caroline Spiezio

Two Los Angeles-based entertainment boutiques, Goodman, Schenkman and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher are in merger talks for a deal expected to close at the end of the month that would bolster each side’s film and television practices, the firms said.

The combined firm would be called Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher and have approximately 16 partners, according to a joint statement from the law firms on Wednesday.

