IN BRIEF: Former Miami U.S. Attorney joins Greenberg Traurig

Miami’s former top federal prosecutor Benjamin Greenberg has moved to Greenberg Traurig as a white collar defense and special investigations practice partner, the law firm announced on Wednesday.

Greenberg had been the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida from March 2017 to September 2018. He stayed on in the office, where he had worked for nearly two decades, after leaving the role, first as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney and then as senior litigation counsel. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DOhauK