Ex-Ogletree lawyer drops $300 mln gender discrimination lawsuit

A former Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart shareholder has dropped her claims that the law firm paid female attorneys less than their male counterparts, marking the end of what was once a proposed class action seeking $300 million in damages.

Dawn Knepper, who had been the last remaining plaintiff in the case, on Friday filed a stipulation to dismiss all of her claims against Ogletree, which included alleged violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the federal Equal Pay Act and comparable California laws.

