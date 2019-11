Hogan Lovells on Tuesday announced that the law firm’s board has recommended Hong Kong-based partner Miguel Zaldivar as the successor for its longtime chief executive officer Steve Immelt.

Zaldivar’s appointment to CEO still hinges on a partner confirmation vote that the law firm said should wrap up in December. He is currently the firm’s Asia Pacific Middle East regional chief executive.

