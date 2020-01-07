IN BRIEF: HollyFrontier to pay ex-top lawyer $2 mln plus in severance

HollyFrontier Corp has agreed to pay its ex-general counsel nearly $2.2 million in severance compensation, the petroleum company disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The company also said Monday that on Dec. 31 it agreed to accelerate the vesting of former top lawyer Denise McWatters’ 15,513 restricted stock units and 43,385 performance share units. HollyFrontier’s stock was priced around $48.31 as of Tuesday morning.

