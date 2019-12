By Caroline Spiezio Here are some of 2019’s biggest in-house hires, departures and shakeups.

FACEBOOK - Facebook Inc in April named the legal adviser to the U.S. State Department Jennifer Newstead as its general counsel as the social media giant faced growing regulatory hurdles and privacy concerns.

