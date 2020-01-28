Westlaw News
One-third of GCs predict more work for outside counsel in 2020 - report

Caroline Spiezio

Just over one-third of general counsel, 33.7%, expect the amount of work they give to law firms to increase in 2020, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), a slight dip from the 35.2% of GCs who had that prediction for 2019.

The 2020 ACC Chief Legal Officers Survey found that most GCs, 51.6%, predict that the amount of work they send to law firms won’t change over the next 12 months, compared to 54.9% who said the same for last year. Nearly 15% predict the amount of work they send will decrease, compared to 9.9% in ACC’s 2019 report.

