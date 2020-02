(Reuters) -

Here are some recent in-house appointments, departures and department shakeups.

CENTENE - Centene Corp announced on Monday it has appointed former Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster as its general counsel, the first person to take the role at the St. Louis-based health insurer since its recent acquisition of rival WellCare Health Plans Inc for approximately $17 billion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OF64hK