More than one-third of respondents in a survey of in-house counsel released on Wednesday said they expect an increase in litigation against their companies in 2020, which could boost business for law firms next year.

Norton Rose Fulbright said 35% of in-house lawyers who participated in the law firm’s “Litigation Trends Annual Survey” predicted an uptick in litigation, up from 27% of respondents in 2018.

