Employment levels for the U.S. legal industry rose slightly in November with an increase of nearly 3,000 jobs, according to a report released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The just over 0.25% increase brought the number of U.S. legal sector jobs to 1,151,900 in November from 1,149,000 in October.

