IN BRIEF: Johnson Controls' GC pay drops by $3 mln in 2019

Johnson Controls International PLC, an Ireland-based car batteries maker, paid its top lawyer, John Donofrio, nearly $3 million less in fiscal year 2019 than it did in 2018, according to its proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Donofrio’s total compensation in fiscal year 2019 was approximately $3.84 million, down from nearly $6.54 million the previous year, Johnson Controls’ Friday SEC filing states. The compensation for two of the four other Johnson Controls executives named in the proxy also decreased from last year, according to the filing.

