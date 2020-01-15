3rd Circuit tosses dueling law firms' $2.13 mln referral fee lawsuit

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday tossed a case between two law firms over alleged unpaid client referral fees, citing lack of jurisdiction, and adopted a standard that defendants who move a case from state to federal court do not give up their personal jurisdiction defenses in doing so.

A three-judge panel in an opinion filed Wednesday upheld a Pennsylvania federal court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Texas law firm Danziger & De Llano against Ohio law firm Morgan Verkamp for $2.13 million in referral fees because it lacked jurisdiction, as neither party is based in Pennsylvania and their alleged contract was made outside the state.

