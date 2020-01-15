Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Litigation boutique Kaplan Hecker nabs attorney from Wachtell

Caroline Spiezio

Kaplan Hecker & Fink, a litigation boutique founded in 2017, has swiped Marshall Miller, a former high ranking federal prosecutor, from large corporate law firm Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz to be its seventh partner.

Miller joins Kaplan Hecker’s white collar defense, investigations and trial practices, the New York-based firm said in a statement on Wednesday. The firm also said Michael Ferrara, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will join that group as counsel on Jan. 27.

