February 4, 2020 / 12:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Four Orrick mass tort partners depart for King & Spalding

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Feb 3 -

King & Spalding on Monday announced that four pharmaceutical and healthcare mass torts partners have joined the law firm from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, growing its trial and global disputes practice team in New York.

The team includes Morton Dubin, John Ewald, Kristen Fournier and Kathleen O’Connor, King & Spalding said in a statement. The team has represented Johnson & Johnson in litigation over claims that it had asbestos in its baby powder products, cases in which they “worked very closely” with King & Spalding lawyers, Ewald said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

