IN BRIEF: Ex-employee sues K&L Gates for work-from-home denial, citing ADA

A former K&L Gates LLP employee has sued the law firm, alleging that it discriminated against him and eventually fired him after he requested that it provide him accommodation for a disability in the form of working from home.

Plaintiff Frank Krastman on Monday asked a Pittsburgh federal court to order K&L Gates to pay him back- and front-pay, damages and attorneys’ fees and costs. He alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.

